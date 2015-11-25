(Fixes formatting)
FRANKFURT, Nov 25 A market interest rate that is
key for the European Central Bank and derivatives investors may
be overhauled as dwindling volumes are jeopardising its
credibility, the rate's provider told Reuters.
Overnight lending between banks has traditionally been the
key channel through which monetary policy is executed, making
EONIA -- the overnight unsecured borrowing rate for
euro zone banks -- a vital input for the ECB's decisions.
Lending between banks has progressively dried up since the
onset of the global financial crisis, partly as a side-effect of
the ECB's own ultra-loose policy. Daily EONIA volume dropped to
a record low of 8 billion euros earlier this month.
The drought has raised doubts about whether EONIA is still a
reliable gauge for the ECB and for investors in the market for
swaps, which has already been hit by manipulation scandals
involving the Euribor and Libor benchmarks in recent years.
The European Money Markets Institute is looking for ways to
boost the number of unsecured bank-to-bank loans that are
computed every day to set the rate, possibly by expanding the
pool of contributing banks, its secretary general Guido Ravoet
said in an interview with Reuters. EMMI groups together national
banking associations in EU countries.
"We need to assess whether the overnight interbank funding
market is sufficiently active," Ravoet said.
Negative interest rates, an excess of cash due to the ECB's
quantitative easing programme and higher capital charges have
discouraged banks from lending to each other, with many
preferring to park their reserves at the ECB or to lend on the
secured market.
EMMI has created a task force including the ECB and the 34
banks that make up the EONIA panel, Ravoet said. It plans to
launch a public consultation in the first half of 2016.
Options on the table include taking on board smaller banks
to take the total to 40-50 and even setting a minimum volume and
participants threshold under which EONIA would be discontinued.
"If there are further cuts in the ECB's interest rates and
its quantitative easing programme (goes) forward, data
sufficiency can become a problem, so we have to take measures,"
Ravoet said.
An ECB insider said there is no sign of distortions in EONIA
so far, noting the rate, currently at -0.139 percent, is not far
from the ECB's overnight deposit rate of -0.20 percent.
The European Central Bank declined to comment.
EMMI's review of EONIA follows a deeper restructuring of its
Euribor rate after a scandal involving some of the world's
largest banks.
"EONIA has become so small that a bank with relatively low
volume could influence the fixing," a senior money market dealer
said. "If EONIA only traded 4 or 5 billion euros a day in a few
months' time then we'll have a major issue."
Unlike EONIA, Euribor was based on quotes submitted by
banks, rather than actual transactions, making it easier to
manipulate.
Market participants warned EONIA volumes could stay low as
long as the ECB keeps flooding the market with cash which banks
fail to lend on.
"As long as rates stay this low and banks don't regain
confidence in each other, EONIA volumes will stay low because
banks would rather deposit their money with the ECB than lend it
to each other," a second senior money market dealer said.
Low or negative interest rates mean there is little reward
for the risks associated with commercial lending.
NEW REPO INDEX
Ravoet said EMMI has also started to work on a new
pan-European benchmark for secured lending, where banks lend to
each other via a repurchase agreement, or repo, backed with
collateral, usually in the form of securities such as bonds.
The ECB, which has been closely watching the repo market for
any sign of a shortage of collateral, is also part of the task
force working on the new index.
The new repo benchmark would be based on transactions and
replace its quote-based predecessor, Eurepo, which was taken
down earlier this year after banks ditched it in the wake of the
Libor and Euribor scandals.
While ultra-low rates are also squeezing margins on
overnight repos, volume in this market has held up better than
in EONIA, as shown by the ECB's quarterly money markets report.
This could make the new repo index a better gauge of money
market activity than EONIA itself.
"In EONIA volumes are getting close to 5 or 6 billion euros.
That's nothing, while in the repo overnight market they are huge
and they represent better the money market than the EONIA," the
second dealer said.
Creating a Europe-wide benchmark is not easy, however, as
the rate varies from one country to the next, based on the value
of the asset used, typically government bonds.
For example, the overnight repo fund rate in Germany is
currently -0.274 percent, lower than France's -0.216 percent and
Italy's -0.174 percent, according to data compiled by RepoFunds
Rate.
"(The new benchmark) will most likely be somewhere in the
middle," Ravoet said.
