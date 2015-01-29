LUXEMBOURG Jan 29 Euro zone money supply for
December is showing some positive signs as credit to companies
rose, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet
said on Thursday.
"On the money supply data, there are some rather positive
signals, there is credit growth year-on-year and also in terms
of flows to non financial corporations," Praet told a
Clearstream conference in Luxembourg. "We are seeing some
encouraging signs in money and credit markets."
He also noted the fall in prices of credit to companies.
"We have seen in very recent months a significant decline in
the spread applied to credit for non financial corporations," he
said
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)