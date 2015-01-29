LUXEMBOURG Jan 29 Euro zone money supply for December is showing some positive signs as credit to companies rose, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Thursday.

"On the money supply data, there are some rather positive signals, there is credit growth year-on-year and also in terms of flows to non financial corporations," Praet told a Clearstream conference in Luxembourg. "We are seeing some encouraging signs in money and credit markets."

He also noted the fall in prices of credit to companies.

"We have seen in very recent months a significant decline in the spread applied to credit for non financial corporations," he said (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)