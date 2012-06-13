BRIEF-Sucampo Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 13 Europe should implement a financial transaction tax for as many countries as possible, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday, but cautioned against setting expectations for it too high.
The tax should be applied "in the European Union in a geographical configuration as wide as possible," Monti said, but added: "I would warn against having too high expectations of such a tax".
Germany's main opposition party have linked a push on a financial transaction tax to their approval of some of Chancellor Angela Merkel's euro zone instruments, such as the fiscal pact and permanent rescue mechanism.
* CME raises Corn Futures (C) maintenance margins by 13.3 percent to $850 per contract from $750 for July and September 2017