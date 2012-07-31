Turkey to raise €1bn through June 2025 bond at MS+285bp
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Turkey will raise €1bn through a June 2025 bond at a spread of 285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
PARIS, July 31 French President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti called jointly on Tuesday for the rapid implementation of decisions made at an end-June EU summit aimed at stabilising the crisis-hit euro zone.
"We must be able to use the measures and tools agreed upon as quickly as possible," Hollande and Monti said in a joint statement after a meeting in Paris, as Monti presses his case for action by the ECB and euro zone bailout funds to bring down high borrowing costs in Italy and Spain.
They also said they were pleased with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's statement last week that the central bank would do whatever it could within its mandate to safeguard the euro.
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - Turkey will raise €1bn through a June 2025 bond at a spread of 285bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SEMAPA's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed SEMAPA's EUR340 million euro medium-term programme (EMTN) at 'AA-'/'F1+' and the company's EUR250 million French commercial paper (Titres de creances negociables; TCNs) programme at 'F1+' KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch