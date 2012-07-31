PARIS, July 31 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Tuesday that it was vital to not lose a moment in
the battle to return the crisis-hit euro zone to stability.
"What's at stake - the stability, the strength of the euro
zone, its ability to contribute to the economic and social
growth of Europe - is so vital for each and every one of us that
we cannot afford even a minute of distraction," Monti said.
Monti, who is pushing for concerted action by euro zone
rescue funds and the European Central Bank to bring down soaring
borrowing costs in Italy and Spain, told reporters that he and
French President Francois Hollande spent a lunch in Paris
discussing deadlines Paris and Rome wanted to work on together.