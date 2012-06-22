ROME, June 22 The message that Germany, France,
Italy and Spain want to come out of next week's European Union
summit is that the euro will survive, Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Friday.
"We expect the conclusions of the EU summit will be more
solid and credible compared with previous summits as far as
growth is concerned," Monti said after a four-way meeting in
Rome.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois
Hollande, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and Monti also
want the June 28-29 summit to come up with a "clear medium- and
long-term vision for greater integration" in the euro zone, he
said.
Finally, next week's summit should "put at ease the
financial markets expectations," he said before shifting into
English from Italian to add "that the euro is here to stay and
we all mean it."