BRUSSELS, June 29 Italy may apply for help from the European Union's bailout funds to lower its bond yields though it has no immediate plan to do so, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday.

"Italy doesn't plan to activate the mechanism for now but I don't exclude anything for the future," Monti said, adding that the mechanism had been conceived precisely for countries like Italy that were compliant with EU public finance recommendations.

Monti also said he did not know if the deal struck by EU leaders in the early hours of Friday would be sufficient to placate markets which have pushed Italian 10 year borrowing costs to around 6 percent in recent weeks.

"There is a past history of many European decisions when you thought they would have sufficed but it hasn't happened, and maybe the same thing will happen this time, but looking at the overall package I see more substance than on many other occasions," he said.