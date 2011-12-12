Dec 12 Moody's Investors Service said on
Monday it still expects to review its ratings on all European
Union sovereign credit in the first quarter of next year, adding
that last week's agreement by European policymakers offered few
new measures to resolve the region's debt crisis.
Twenty-six of the 27 European Union leaders on Friday
agreed to pursue stricter budget rules for the single currency
area and also to have euro zone states and others provide up to
200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the crisis.
"In substance, however, the communique offers few new
measures, and does not change our view that risks to the
cohesion of the euro area continue to rise," Moody's said in its
weekly credit report.
"As we announced in November, unless credit market
conditions stabilise in the near future, our ratings of all EU
sovereigns will need to be revisited. The communique does not
change that view, and we continue to expect to complete such a
repositioning during the first quarter of 2012."
The communique reflects the continuing tension between euro
area leaders' recognition of the need to increase support for
fiscally weaker countries and the significant opposition within
stronger countries to doing so, Moody's noted.
"Amid the increasing pressure on euro area authorities to
act quickly to restore credit market confidence, the constraints
they face are also rising. The longer that remains the case, the
greater the risk of adverse economic conditions that would add
to the already sizeable challenges facing the authorities'
coordination and debt reduction efforts."
