PARIS, July 26 French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said on Thursday that the euro zone should not ignore
the option of having its EFSF bailout fund buy government bonds,
as the bloc's debt crisis deepens.
"On the issue of market intervention, (that option) should
not be ignored," Moscovici said, asking during a news conference
whether the EFSF should be used to buy Italian and Spanish
sovereign bonds.
Moscovici also praised comments by European Central Bank
President Mario Dragi indicating that the bank was ready to act
to lower unreasonably high government borrowing costs in Italy
and Spain, where bond yields have soared in the last few days.