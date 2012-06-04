BRUSSELS, June 4 French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said on Monday that Paris backed the idea of an
integrated system across Europe for supervising the banking
sector and of using the euro zone's ESM bailout fund to
recapitalise struggling banks.
"We are in favour of this banking union," Moscovici told a
news conference flanked by EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn.
Moscovici also said the new French government was committed
to meeting a previously established goal to rein in the public
deficit to within the EU limit of 3 percent next year. He said
this could be achieved without austerity measures.
"This is a firm commitment for (President) Francois
Hollande. We take very seriously the budget credibility that the
European Commission is asking of us."