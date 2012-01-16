PARIS Jan 16 Standard & Poor's downgrade of nine countries has added to the crisis facing the euro zone this year but the ECB will pursue determined action to counteract "market abnormalities", ECB governing board member Christian Noyer said on Monday.

"We are in a period of crisis and 2012 will be without doubt a year full of challenges... The decision just made by one of the main credit rating agencies with regard to the countries of the euro zone obviously constitutes an additional challenge," Noyer said in a speech to Paris financial market participants.

Standard & Poor's stripped France of its triple-A credit rating on Friday in a sweeping euro zone downgrade which came less than four months before President Nicolas Sarkozy faces a tough battle for re-election.

Noyer, also governor of the Bank of France, said European leaders were pursuing the right strategy by coupling budgetary austerity with structural reforms to stimulate growth, and that improved fiscal goverance would help to avoid future problems.

"The ECB and the eurosystem in general will, for their part, continue their determined action to curb the market's abnormal evolution and to assure the best possible transmission of monetary policy," he said.

Acknowledging that French banks had been obliged to weather a shutdown in short-term credit from U.S. markets and tightening of regulatory rules, Noyer said: "I urge you not to cede to the temptation to restrict (credit). That would only create difficulties for companies, slow down consumption and rapidly undermine the quality of your assets and your risks."

"The Bank of France, the eurosystem and all the major central banks in the world support you in your actions in financing the real economy," he said, adding he expected French banks would be able to raise enough capital from retained earnings to meet tougher regulatory requirements.

Noyer said the 3-year liquidity operations which the ECB started in December would also facilitate banks' lending to the real economy. The ECB was also working on extending the eligibility criteria for its refinancing operations, including lower-rated private debt, "in a prudent manner with the appropriate haircuts", he said.

Noyer added that he hoped proposals for a financial transactions tax would not harm the Paris market, after Sarkozy pledged to press ahead with the levy alone if necessary.

"Two aspects seem essential to me in this regard: firstly, there must be a European discussion; secondly, the current proposal from the Commission has very numerous problems which deserve to be examined closely," Noyer said.