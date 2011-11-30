SINGAPORE Nov 30 European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Wednesday that sovereign bond yields in the euro zone area did not reflect reality, a day after Italy's borrowing costs surged to a euro lifetime high of nearly 8 percent.

Noyer made the comment in reply to a question at a news conference in Singapore on his views of current Spanish and Italian yields, which have shot up in recent months as Europe's debt crisis deepened.

Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, told a conference earlier in the day that "the situation in Europe and the world has significantly worsened over the past few weeks. Market stress has intensified .... (and) we are now looking at a true financial crisis -- that is a broad-based disruption in financial markets."

Italy's borrowing costs soared on Tuesday, heaping more pressure on euro zone leaders to staunch the two-year-old debt crisis that is threatening to spark a global credit crunch and push the world economy into recession.

