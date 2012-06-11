* Says fiscal consolidation and growth not contradictory
* Pushes greater financial and economic union
* Supranational deposit guarantees can prevent bank runs
By Randall Palmer
MONTREAL, June 11 Strong fiscal discipline
remains critical for euro area countries and should not be seen
as the enemy of growth, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer
said on Monday.
"The challenge for most individual euro area countries is
obviously to achieve strong fiscal consolidation while ensuring
long-term growth," Noyer, a member of the European Central Bank
governing council, told a financial conference in Montreal.
"Clearly for me, there is no contradiction between these two
objectives. On the contrary, they are complementary," he said.
He was speaking against the backdrop of some pushback within
Europe, including in France, against too much austerity lest it
be too crushing both to individuals and to economic performance.
Noyer also made a pitch for stronger integration. Beyond
national efforts to control debt, he said: "What the euro area
really needs today is to make progress towards a more coherent
and integrated economic and financial union."
It is absolutely necessary that the euro area's new
permanent bailout facility, the European Stability Mechanism,
become fully operational as soon as possible, he said.
Noyer called for a "new and concrete leap towards stronger
financial integration" in the euro area.
One problem in a monetary union like the euro, if there is
no supranational deposit guarantee mechanism, is that capital is
free to move very quickly from one country to another with no
foreign exchange risk, possibly greatly increasing the risk of
runs on banks.
Noyer advocated a structure for Europe combining the
functions of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp with the
ones of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with three main powers:
- banking supervision
- deposit guarantee, with massive firepower
- banking resolution, or crisis management
He recognized the substantial obstacles to these ideas, but
said: "The greatest advances in the European project have always
come in reaction to crises."