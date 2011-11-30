* "Now looking at a true financial crisis" - Noyer
* Sees more downside risks to price stability
* Euro zone bond yields do not reflect reality
* Will do whatever is needed to avoid deflation or tackle
inflation
By Kevin Lim and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Europe's debt crisis has
significantly worsened, threatening global markets, so it is
essential to stabilise the region's bond markets, European
Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on
Wednesday.
The ECB will do whatever is necessary to ensure adequate
financing is available for companies and households, amid
growing signs of funding strains in Europe's banking system and
a jump in government bond yields, Noyer said during a visit to
Singapore on Tuesday.
"The situation in Europe and the world has significantly
worsened over the past few weeks," Noyer, who is also French
central bank governor, said at a conference.
He was less downbeat about his native France, sceptical of
forecasts of recession.
"We do not see on the cards reasons for recession," he said.
"We have probably a weak period at the present moment."
The latest sign of sovereign stress came from Italy on
Tuesday, when a jump in its borrowing costs to a euro lifetime
high of nearly 8 percent heaped more pressure on fractious euro
zone leaders to staunch the debt crisis that is threatening to
splinter the group and push the world economy into a recession.
"The essential weakness of Europe does not primarily lie in
the fragility of any of its components," Noyer said. "Europe's
fragility comes from its difficulty to organise and manage in
times of crisis the complex interactions occurring at the heart
of its financial system."
In the latest efforts to tackle the two-year crisis, euro
zone finance ministers on Tuesday agreed to ways to boost the
financial firepower of the 440 billion euro rescue fund and said
they may turn to the International Monetary Fund for help.
BOND MARKETS
Noyer said European bond market stress had intensified and
"we are now looking at a true financial crisis -- that is a
broad-based disruption in financial markets."
That would require ECB intervention, he said.
"In a period of intense market disruption, it is essential
to ensure that the monetary policy transmission mechanism
actually works. This may involve temporary and exceptional
interventions on those market segments where dysfunctions are
most apparent," Noyer said, without elaborating.
Sources told Reuters last week that the ECB was looking at
extending the term of loans it offers banks to two or even three
years to try to prevent the crisis from sparking a global credit
squeeze that would choke economic activity.
"It is essential to stabilise European bond markets. We have
to recognise that the necessary degree of fiscal adjustment is
heavily dependent on the level of market confidence," Noyer
said.
Policymakers and economists have floated a few possible
solutions for Europe's woes, including the issue of bonds backed
by all members of the euro zone to help the weaker economies,
increase sovereign debt purchases by the ECB and boost the size
of a bailout fund for the region.
But opposition from Germany and other hardliners in the ECB
to some of these proposals has prevented the bank from taking
decisive action.
Noyer said earlier this week that he opposed expanding the
ECB's government debt purchases so as to preserve price
stability and protect the value of the euro over the long term.
INFLATION, DEFLATION
Noyer declined to answer a reporter's question on whether
further interest rate cuts were needed, but said he expected
euro zone inflation to ease back towards the ECB's target of
just below 2 percent in the next few months.
However, Noyer said the crisis meant that downside risks to
price stability had increased.
A firm majority of economists polled by Reuters believe the
ECB will cut rates again next week and throw more funding
lifelines to stressed banks, while European leaders continue to
spar over ways to tackle the debt crisis.
The poll also suggested that under its new President Mario
Draghi the ECB will act more decisively, perhaps through
unconventional means.
The central bank cut interest rates 25 basis points to 1.25
percent earlier this month to boost a euro zone economy that
stands on the brink of recession after barely growing in the
third quarter.
"We should try and delink bank and sovereign risk," Noyer
said. "In the future, this may call for more structural
solutions, with deposit insurance and crisis resolution
mechanisms firmly established at the euro area level."
Reuters polls in recent weeks showed that most leading
economists and former policymakers believe the euro zone bloc is
unlikely to survive the debt crisis in its current form, and
gave an even chance that the ECB would have to make a highly
controversial break from its existing policy and start printing
money to prevent a further escalation of the crisis.
