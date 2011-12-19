PARIS Dec 19 The ECB will intervene to
stem liquidity crises that affect the stability of European
banks and to maintain medium-term price stability, but
large-scale bond buying remains "well beyond" its role as lender
of last resort, governing council member Christian Noyer said.
The Bank of France governor said that restoring market
confidence in the euro zone would likely be a "lengthy process"
but he said that the timely implementation of fiscal and
structural economic reforms by eurozone governments was a
necessary step.