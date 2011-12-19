* Noyer says ECB to intervene if price stability threatened
PARIS, Dec 19 The ECB will intervene to
stem liquidity crises that affect European banks' stability and
to maintain midterm price stability, but large-scale sovereign
bond buying remains "well beyond" its role as lender of last
resort, governing council member Christian Noyer said.
The Bank of France governor said restoring market confidence
in the euro zone would likely be a "difficult and potentially
lengthy task", but he added that timely implementation of fiscal
and structural economic reforms by eurozone governments was
necessary.
"Engaging in large scale purchases of sovereign bonds is
well beyond what should be expected in the central bank's role
as a lender of last resort," Noyer told a conference in Paris.
He said that measures announced earlier this month to
furnish unlimited 36-month funds to euro zone banks while easing
collateral requirements was aimed at stabilising the liquidity
of the banking system and the operation of money markets to
allow credit to flow to the real economy.
The euro zone crisis was easing inflationary pressures in
the 17-nation bloc, Noyer said, adding that policymakers found
themselves in a particularly challenging environment where
unconventional measures were necessary.
"The best possible contribution of the euro system is to
ensure price stability in the medium run," the French central
banker said.
"To the extent that financial markets jeopardize price
stability, the euro system must intervene. This analysis has
motivated our decisions in the past and will continue to
motivate them."
While he acknowledged that sovereign yields were "central"
to European credit markets, he said that the European Central
Bank should not rush into measures such as large-scale
government bond buying which might bring short-term benefits but
carry onerous long-term consequences.
"Large scale asset purchases are not without risks. Although
they may help to eliminate upward pressure on interest rates in
the short term, they will also affect price and financial
stability in the medium run," he said.
"Such risks will not necessarily materialise, but when they
do the repercussions are immense," he added.