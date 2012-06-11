MONTREAL, June 11 Strong fiscal discipline
remains critical for euro area countries and should not be seen
as the enemy of growth, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer
said on Monday.
"The challenge for most individual euro area countries is
obviously to achieve strong fiscal consolidation while ensuring
long-term growth," Noyer, a member of the European Central Bank
governing council, told a financial conference in Montreal.
"Clearly for me, there is no contradiction between these two
objectives. On the contrary, they are complementary."
Noyer also made a pitch for stronger integration. Beyond
national efforts to control debt, he said: "What the euro area
really needs today is to make progress towards a more coherent
and integrated economic and financial union."