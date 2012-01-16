PARIS Jan 16 ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Monday he hoped a possible financial transaction tax would not have a harmful effect on the Paris financial market and criticised "very numerous problems" with an EU Commission proposal.

"Paris has areas of excellence in which it has nothing to envy London or Frankfurt... One must hope that a possible financial transactions tax would not affect this," Noyer said in a speech to Paris' financial market participants. "Two aspects seem essential to me in this regard: firstly, there must be a European discussion; secondly, the current proposal from the Commission has very numerous problems which deserve to be examined closely."