WASHINGTON, July 31 President Barack Obama
reiterated his support for "decisive action" to resolve the euro
zone debt crisis in talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti on Tuesday, the White House said.
Obama's discussions with Monti focused on economic
developments in the euro zone, the White House said. U.S.
officials are worried that the economic fallout in Europe over
the debt crisis could further weaken an already struggling U.S.
economy ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional
elections.
The White House said Obama has been in regular contact with
Europe's leaders on the state of the European economy. The
statement noted that European officials have said they were
committed to preserving the euro.