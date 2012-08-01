WASHINGTON, July 31 President Barack Obama reiterated his support for "decisive action" to resolve the euro zone debt crisis in talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Tuesday, the White House said.

Obama's discussions with Monti focused on economic developments in the euro zone, the White House said. U.S. officials are worried that the economic fallout in Europe over the debt crisis could further weaken an already struggling U.S. economy ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections.

The White House said Obama has been in regular contact with Europe's leaders on the state of the European economy. The statement noted that European officials have said they were committed to preserving the euro.