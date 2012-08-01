WASHINGTON, July 31 President Barack Obama
reiterated his support for "decisive action" to resolve the euro
zone debt crisis in talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti on Tuesday, the White House said.
Obama's discussions with Monti focused on economic
developments in the euro zone, the White House said. U.S.
officials are worried that the economic fallout in Europe over
the debt crisis could further weaken an already struggling U.S.
economy ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional
elections.
Obama's re-election bid is threatened by high U.S.
unemployment and sluggish U.S. economic growth.
U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter to a 1.5
percent annual rate, the weakest pace in a year, the Commerce
Department said on Friday.
On Monday, Obama warned of some "continued headwinds" over
the next several months, adding that Europe's economic woes
remain a challenge.
The White House said in a statement following the meeting
with Monti that Obama has been in regular contact with Europe's
leaders on the state of the European economy. The statement
noted that European officials have said they were committed to
preserving the euro.