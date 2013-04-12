DUBLIN, April 12 EU finance ministers began a
two-day meeting in Dublin on Friday with fallout from the messy
bailout of Cyprus and growing German reluctance over euro zone
banking reform topping the agenda.
Following are comments from finance ministers and officials
at news conferences during and after the first day of talks.
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER JOERG ASMUSSEN
(ON BAIL IN BEING PART OF BANKING UNION)
"The urgent adoption is important so that there is up front
clarity about a harmonised resolution framework in Europe and
this framework should also include bail-in options from the
offset and depositor preference. The whole purpose is to resolve
banks without using taxpayers money while at the same time
maintaining financial stability."
"It's preferable that we have these bail-in rules and the
accompanying pecking order in place, let's say, in 2015, and not
2018."
ASMUSSEN (ON CYPRIOT CAPITAL CONTROLS)
"When it comes to capital controls in Cyprus, this is a
question definitely only the Cypriot authorities can answer. It
has always been the position of the ECB that one should lift
these capital controls as quickly as possible. But at the same
time authorities have to be careful that one really can afford
to lift the capital controls, so probably a sequenced lifting of
them is advisable."
EU MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN (ON BANKING
UNION)
"Banking union will further reinforce financial stability by
diluting the link between banks and their personal sovereign,
accordingly the Commission believes that the timeline for
establishing a banking union should be as short as possible."
REHN (ON GROWTH FORECASTS)
"Once we have the spring forecast in early May we will
assess the effective action of each and every member state in
the light of their excessive deficit procedures or in the light
of the stability growth pact.
"We will make recommendations during May. Latest the 29th of
May. As I said we will focus on the structural sustainability of
the public finances rather than only on the headline targets.
REHN (ON CYPRUS)
"We will try to reallocate structural funds so that we can
use them as effectively as possible to support the kind of
economic activities in Cyprus that will help the country to
return to recovery... for growing and investment and
employment."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM (ON PORTUGUESE AND
IRISH LOAN EXTENSIONS)
"The ministers of the euro group would like to take a
definite and positive decision on this extension of the
maturities of the loans for seven years, pending the decision of
the ECOFIN colleagues this afternoon,"
"We would like to take a final positive decision pending our
talks with our colleagues in the ECONFIN because it is a joint
decision. In some countries there will have to be national
parliamentary procedures followed and they will follow very
soon, I think within the next week or week and a half."
DIJSSELBLOEM (ON PORTUGAL)
"We were reassured by the Portuguese authorities that they
will swiftly agree with the troika institutions and legislate
appropriate compensatory measures based on expenditure control
following the ruling of the Portuguese constitutional court on
certain elements of the 2013 budget."
DIJSSELBLOEM (ON LEGACY ASSETS)
"Today we discussed legacy assets and how to deal with that.
At a previous meeting we already talked about the retroactive
use. I can't go into any final conclusions there because there
haven't been any final conclusions."
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI (ON CYPRUS)
"The letter says something very clear. That the independence
of the Central Bank, of the central banks of the euro area, is
enshrined in the treaty. And that the ECB will look at the
elements in Cyprus from this angle and that the ultimate
jurisdiction which safeguards the treaty is the European Court
of Justice.
"The decision is going to be made by the Central Bank. What
is important however is that what is being transferred to the
budget, to the government budget... Out of the profits made out
of the sales of gold should cover first and foremost any
potential loss that the central bank might have from its ELA. To
me that is the evidence that the independence of the Central
Bank is being respected."
DRAGHI (ON CREDIT FLOWS AND LIQUIDITY)
"What is happening now is that we have increasing signs that
fragmentation is receding in various parts of the euro zone. Our
monetary conditions stand, and continues to remain accommodative
and the full allotment liquidity is being provided to all the
banks of the Euro area, of course within our rules."
"Having said that, we are clearly determined to make sure
that all the funds that have been injected into the economy
don't simply stop in terms of liquidity but find their way to
the economy, to financing to SMEs and to households."
"It's quite clear that to be effective on that front, one
needs also the participation of national governments and
national central banks because they're the ones that know better
than anybody the quality of their credit and the quality of
their banks."