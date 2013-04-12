DUBLIN, April 12 EU finance ministers began a two-day meeting in Dublin on Friday when fallout from the messy bailout of Cyprus and growing German reluctance over euro zone banking reform topped the agenda.

Following are comments from ministers ahead of their talks.

EU MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN (ON BANKING UNION)

"Banking union will further reinforce financial stability by diluting the link between banks and their personal sovereign, accordingly the Commission believes that the timeline for establishing a banking union should be as short as possible."

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

"The ministers of the euro group would like to take a definite and positive decision on this extension of the maturities of the loans for seven years, pending the decision of the ECOFIN colleagues this afternoon,"

"We were reassured by the Portuguese authorities that they will swiftly agree with the troika institutions and legislate appropriate compensatory measures based on expenditure control following the ruling of the Portuguese constitutional court on certain elements of the 2013 budget."