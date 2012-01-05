BRIEF-AEye announces $16 mln Series A Funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures & Intel Capital
* AEye announces $16 million Series A funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital
BRUSSELS, Jan 5 Euro zone industrial new orders rose less than expected in October from the previous month, according to data released by the EU's statistics office on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a month-on-month rise of 2.4 percent. * Reuters poll of 14 economists, range -1.3 to 4.5 ** Reuters poll of 8 economists, range 1.8 to 4.8(Reporting By Robin Emmott)
* AEye announces $16 million Series A funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital
* Fitch rates Uruguay's 2022 Peso bonds 'BBB-' Source text for Eikon: