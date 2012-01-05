BRUSSELS, Jan 5 Euro zone industrial new orders rose less than expected in October from the previous month, according to data released by the EU's statistics office on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a month-on-month rise of 2.4 percent. * Reuters poll of 14 economists, range -1.3 to 4.5 ** Reuters poll of 8 economists, range 1.8 to 4.8(Reporting By Robin Emmott)