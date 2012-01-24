* New orders for November fall after October's uptick
* Orders in Germany slide; demand for consumer goods rises
BRUSSELS Jan 24 New orders for factory
goods in the euro zone fell by less than expected in November,
data showed on Tuesday, but demand failed to maintain October's
brief recovery as German industry struggled and pointed to a
contraction in Europe's economy.
Manufacturing orders in the 17 countries that share the euro
fell 1.3 percent in the month after a 1.5 percent rise in
October, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 2.2 percent fall
in November.
Two years after the euro zone's debt crisis broke over the
continent, business confidence and household spending have
evaporated and that impact has cascaded down to factories
producing everything from machinery to toys.
New orders in Germany, the euro zone's manufacturing
powerhouse, fell 5 percent in November, in a sign that the
crisis has reverberated across the globe, hurting demand for
German goods.
Businesses are cutting back as they wait for political
leaders to resolve the debt crisis, and new orders for capital
goods -- machinery to produce other goods -- fell by 2.1 percent
in the euro area in November.
However, new orders for durable consumer goods such as
televisions, furniture and cars rose 0.9 percent after falling
in October, and economists are unclear just how deep the
contraction in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the first quarter
of 2012 will be.
A surprise upturn in the euro zone services and
manufacturing purchasing managers' surveys also released on
Tuesday indicated that output edged up in January after four
months of contraction.
"This boosts hopes that euro zone economic activity is
stabilizing after the economic contraction that we estimate
around 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of
2011," said Howard Archer, an economist at IHS Global Insight.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott; editing by Luke Baker)