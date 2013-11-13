* Production down 0.5 pct month/month, up 1.1 pct year/year
* Only highly volatile energy sector growing in Sept m/m
* Output in Germany, France down, Portugal plummets
* Upturn weak, 'not much needed to stop it' - analyst
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Nov 13 Euro zone factory output fell
more than expected month on month in September as production
dropped in every sector but energy, while it rose from the same
month last year, in a sign the region's recovery remains fragile
at best.
The 9.5 trillion euro zone economy crawled out of an
18-month recession in the second quarter with a 0.3 percent
quarterly rise in GDP. Economists expect it to have expanded
again in the third quarter, on which data is due on Thursday.
Industrial output in the 17-country bloc fell 0.5 percent on
the month, Eurostat data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by
Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent fall.
In year-on-year terms output rose 1.1 percent in September
after a revised 1.1 percent fall in August. The September figure
marked the strongest jump in two years, although from a low base
due to a big fall in September last year.
"We don't think that today's figures cast doubt over the
recovery in Europe, but it certainly shows that growth remains
stuck in first gear," said Peter Vanden Houte, chief euro zone
economist at ING.
"The weakness of the upturn means that not much is needed to
stop it," he added.
Unemployment in the euro zone remains at record highs of
12.2 percent or nearly 19.5 million people, fuelling concerns
over how much household consumption can help exports and drive
stronger growth.
Output of durable consumer goods such as cars and
electronics was down by 2.6 percent on the month in September,
while highly volatile energy sector output rose 1.3 percent
after a 0.6 percent drop in August, data showed.
Production in Europe's two biggest economies, Germany and
France, fell in September, while Italy returned to growth after
two months of consecutive declines and Spain's output grew for a
third month in a row.
Germany, France, and Italy account for two-thirds of euro
zone industrial output.
The worst reading from among all euro zone countries was in
Portugal, where production tumbled 11.2 percent on the month
after an 8.0 percent rise in August.