BRUSSELS Dec 12 A strong rise in output of
consumer goods kept euro zone industrial production rising in
October despite a deep fall in energy production, the European
Union's statistics office data showed on Friday.
Eurostat said industrial production in the 18 countries
sharing the euro rose only 0.1 percent month-on-month in October
for a 0.7 percent year-on-year gain. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent monthly increase and a 0.6
percent annual rise.
Eurostat also revised down its production data for September
to 0.5 percent month-on-month from 0.6 percent and to 0.2
percent year-on-year from the previously reported 0.6 percent.
Energy output fell 1.9 percent month-on-month and 2.5
percent year-on-year.
This offset much of the 1.8 percent monthly rise in
non-durable consumer goods and the 0.9 percent increase in the
output of durable consumer goods. Year-on-year non-durable
consumer goods rose 3.7 percent and durable goods 0.2 percent.
Ireland recorded the biggest monthly incrase in production
of 9 percent and a whopping 38.8 percent surge year-on-year.
