BRUSSELS, July 27 Spain has not applied to use
funds of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the
euro zone's temporary bailout fund, to intervene on its primary
or secondary bond market to bring down borrowing costs, the
European Commission said.
French daily Le Monde reported on Friday that euro zone
governments and the European Central Bank are preparing to
intervene on financial markets to help bring down Spanish and
Italian borrowing costs.
The newspaper, which cited unidentified sources, said the
ECB was willing to take part in the action on condition that
governments agreed to tap the bloc's bailout funds, the EFSF and
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Under the plan, the EFSF could be activated first to
purchase Spanish and Italian debt on the primary market,
followed by the ESM in September, once it becomes operational.
"This instrument can only be used based on a request from a
member state and today there is no request so I am not going to
comment on the press reports," European Commission spokesman
Antoine Colombani told a regular news briefing, when asked about
the press reports and if Spain or any other country had made a
request.
