PARIS, July 27 Euro zone governments and the
European Central Bank are preparing to intervene on financial
markets to help bring down Spanish and Italian borrowing costs,
French daily Le Monde reported on Friday.
The newspaper, which cited unnamed sources, said the ECB was
willing to take part in the action on condition that governments
agreed to tap the bloc's bailout funds, the European Financial
Stability Facility and the European Stability Mechanism.
Under the plan, the EFSF could be activated first to
purchase Spanish and Italian debt on the primary market,
followed by the ESM in September after it becomes operational.