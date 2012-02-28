* Recession seen deeper
* Unemployment to rise further
* Likely to meet 2012 goal with current policies
By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, Feb 28 Portugal passed the third
review by the European Union and IMF of its 78-billion-euro
bailout programme on Tuesday and the country's finance minister
said it would not end up needing a second rescue like Greece.
The lenders said Portugal's economic slump will deepen this
year, however, and urged more reform efforts.
Inspectors recommended the bailout's next tranche of 14.9
billion euros be paid after finding Portugal had met fiscal
goals and launched reforms to make the economy more competitive.
"The program is on track, but challenges remain," the EU,
European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund said in a
joint statement. "Policies are generally being implemented as
planned and economic adjustment is underway."
"Nevertheless, more efforts are needed to clear Portugal's
structural reform backlog in the network and sheltered services
sectors," the document said, also calling on the government to
step up the pace of reforms already being implemented.
Portuguese Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said his country
would not be seeking more funding beyond the current bailout.
"We will not ask for more time or money," Gaspar said,
adding there was no discussion of that during the IMF/EU team's
evaluation of the economy. "There will be no signal coming from
the government other than meeting the terms of the programme."
Greece was forced to seek a second bailout after failing to
mend its finances with initial aid.
Gaspar did change the government's outlook for this year's
economic slump - the deepest since the 1970s - to a contraction
of 3.3 percent from a previously forecast 3 percent decline.
He also said unemployment, which is already at record highs,
would worsen this year. The jobless rate will now reach 14.5
percent, up from the government's previous estimate of 13.7
percent.
CHALLENGES
Portugal's centre-right government has raced ahead with
reforms of the uncompetitive economy in recent weeks, especially
of its rigid labour market, in an effort to win approval from
creditors and ensure the country can ride out its debt crisis.
European officials have also been eager to distance the euro
zone's second most risky country from troubled Greece.
"Most of the adjustment is expected for 2011 and 2012, and
the economy should start expanding again from next year," EU
Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a
statement on Tuesday, referring to Portugal's reform efforts.
But many economists say the country may have to seek more
emergency funding or even be forced to restructure its debts
like Athens.
Diego Iscaro, an economist at IHS Global Insight in London,
said the economic outlook remains a key risk for Portugal. He
expects a slump of 3.7 percent this year.
"We are currently working on an assumption that they will
need a second bailout before the end of the year due to a
combination of the recession and the fact that bond yields
remain high," Iscaro said.
The lenders themselves said the "economy will continue to
face headwinds" but a slow recovery should take hold in 2013,
supported by private investment and exports.
Evidence of Portugal's continued slump came with the release
on Tuesday of data showing business confidence fell to a new
record low in February.
"Portugal has the lowest rating in the euro zone now that
Greece is in default, so we assess that if there is a
probability of default, it's higher in Portugal than in any
other country in the euro zone," S&P analyst Moritz Kraemer told
Reuters.
Kraemer said Portugal's situation was different to Greece,
partly because it is seen as more able to implement adjustment.
"But on the other side of the coin you have a really poor
growth prospects for some time to come while the deleveraging
both in the public and the private sector runs its course."
Reflecting those concerns, Portuguese bonds have failed to
fully benefit from the rally in other European peripheral
government bonds in recent weeks.
Portuguese 10-year bond yields rose slightly on Tuesday to
13.07 percent.
The lenders said that as long as Portugal perseveres "with
strict program implementation, the euro area member states have
declared they stand ready to support Portugal until market
access is regained."
Portugal hopes to return to raise debt in bond markets in
the second half of 2013 under the bailout, in which it must cut
its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product this
year from 5.9 percent last year - a goal that was met thanks to
a one-off transfer of banks' pension funds to the state.
The lenders said they expect Portugal to meet the budget
deficit goal if current policies are maintained and if downside
risks to the economic outlook do not materialise.