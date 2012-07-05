* Parliament body concerned over tax collection
* Lenders consider target reachable despite risks
* Government says working to meet 4.5 pct/GDP target
* Portugal bond yields near lowest level since bailout
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, July 5 Bailed-out Portugal is likely to
miss the 2012 budget deficit target set by international lenders
unless the recession-hit nation sees improved indirect tax
revenues, a parliament body that monitors budget execution
warned.
The debt-laden country slid into its worst recession since
the 1970s after imposing tough tax hikes and spending cuts to
put its public finances in order. Unemployment is at record
highs of over 15 percent, undermining tax revenues.
The government said last week the budget deficit in the
first quarter alone rose to 7.9 percent of gross domestic
product from 7.5 percent a year ago, even though it stood at a
lower 4.3 percent for the 12 months ending in March.
Parliament's UTAO body said in a note dated July 2 and made
public on Thursday that "the deficit posted for the first
quarter is still very distant from the fiscal target for 2012".
"This way, unless the fall in revenues from indirect taxes
and social contributions does not show a significant recovery in
the following quarter ... discretionary consolidation measures
envisaged in the 2012 budget will hardly allow to meet this
year's target," it said.
This year's budget deficit target is 4.5 percent of GDP.
Last year, the government met the bailout's 5.9 percent target
but mostly due to an extraordinary one-off transfer of banks'
pension funds to state coffers.
Portugal's lenders -- the European Union and International
Monetary Fund -- have said the country has to abstain from
one-off revenue measures from now on and to rely on spending
cuts and structural reforms instead. The one-off transfer is
still reflected in the 12-month to March deficit figure.
Despite UTAO's warning and many opposition deputies calling
the government's austerity policy a failure, Portugal's lenders
and the government remain modestly upbeat about the target.
Reflecting that confidence, Portugal's bond yields are near
their lowest levels in more than a year.
At a news conference in Frankfurt, European Central Bank
Vice-president Vitor Constancio said a recent review found the
programme was still on track in Portugal.
"There were some risks highlighted, but the conclusion was
positive," he said.
The government has acknowledged there are risks but insists
the fiscal target can be met, refusing to ask for more time or
money from the lenders. It does not rule out additional budget
consolidation measures but says it does not plan to resort to
them for now.
In an updated report on the review sent to Germany's
parliament, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters on Thursday,
the European Commission said "budgetary execution for the first
four months of the year was in line with the monthly profile
targeted in the budget".
"The target for the general government deficit of 4.5
percent of GDP in 2012 remains within reach, but budgetary risks
have increased significantly due to a less tax-rich composition
of growth affecting tax revenues performance," it said.