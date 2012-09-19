BERLIN, Sept 19 Portugal's Treasury bill auction
on Wednesday achieved interest rates similar to neighbouring
Spain's which showed the country was rebuilding its access to
debt markets, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said in Berlin on
Wednesday.
"Today we have auctioned Treasury bills and the levels of
interest we paid are comparable to the ones prevailing in our
neighbouring country Spain, which is tremendous progress in just
eight months," he told a seminar also attended by German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble after they held talks earlier in the
day.
At an oversubscribed auction which included 18-month issue
that will not be redeemed until after the end of Portugal's
bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund,
the average yield on 18-month debt fell to 2.967 percent from
4.537 in April.
Gaspar said his country would "go on rebuilding the yield
curve step by step" to rebuild market access gradually and would
be able to refinance itself fully on debt markets when its
bailout programme ends in 2014.