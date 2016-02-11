BRUSSELS Feb 11 Portugal must be ready to take
additional measures, if needed, to keep its 2016 deficit falling
in line with European Union budget rules, the head of euro zone
finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.
A new, left-wing government in Portugal has prepared a draft
2016 budget that the European Commission said was at risk of
breaking EU rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact.
"We are going to discuss it today," Dijsselbloem told
reporters ahead of a ministerial meeting.
"Portugal needs to stand ready, if necessary, to do more, to
stay within the Stability and Growth Pact. I is not a unique
situation, we have had it with other countries," he said.
The 2016 budgets of Italy, Lithuania, Austria and Spain are
also at risk of breaking EU rules, the Commission said last
November.
Markets are concerned that Portugal's 2016 budget plans will
cause a downgrade of its credit rating by DBRS, the only agency
that still has a rating for Lisbon that entitles it to
participate in the European Central Bank bond buying programme.
Falling out of the ECB scheme would strongly reduce demand
for Portugues bonds and the concern boosted yields on Portuguese
benchmark 10 year bonds by 80 basis points on Thursday.
Dijsselbloem said such market pressure could help Lisbon
stick to prudent fiscal policy of EU rules.
"That would actually be another reason to be quite concise
and be committed to the economic policy of the monetary union
and the budget rules of the monetary union," he said.
"I have heard the new government in Lisbon say they are very
committed to the Stability and Growth Pact. That commitment is
very important, it is a signal of confidence and we hope to hear
that again from the minister today," he said.
