BRUSSELS, March 4 There is no new bailout under
consideration for Portugal, a spokesperson for the euro zone
bailout fund ESM said on Friday, adding the country should
continue on its reform path.
Concern among some officials that a new bailout for the
country might be needed was fuelled by the rise of yields of
Portuguese bonds since the start of the year as the country's
new government showed reluctance to continue reforms and fiscal
consolidation.
"A new ESM programme for Portugal is not under
consideration," a spokesperson for the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) said.
"Reform implementation and a responsible budgetary policy
had allowed Portugal to overcome its deep recent crisis and to
exit its financial support programme," the ESM said.
"In order to put the country's economy permanently on a
sustainable and solid footing Portugal should continue to follow
this successful path," the ESM spokesperson said.
(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski)