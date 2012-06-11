China tightens grip on yuan to head off economic risks
* China tightens grip on yuan before Fed, party meeting-sources
MONTREAL, June 11 Research shows that highly indebted countries should reduce their leverage and cautious countries should avoid becoming highly indebted to safeguard their ability to grow economically, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Monday.
"Otherwise, governments might seriously compromise economic growth, both current and potential," he told a financial conference.
He added that Europe needs a banking union, as well as a common set of fiscal rules and institutions "to safeguard the stability of the monetary union."
* China tightens grip on yuan before Fed, party meeting-sources
FRANKFURT, June 9 Inflation in Germany will remain well below the European Central Bank's target of just under 2 percent for another year, new estimates from the country's central bank showed on Friday.