BERLIN Nov 21 International lenders are very
close to a deal to get Greece's debt down to a sustainable
level, Portugal's Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on
Wednesday, after all-night negotiations failed to clinch an
accord for a second week running.
"We are very close to an agreement about Greece and
therefore that will be a very positive development, which is
important for Greece, it is important for the euro area, it is
important for Portugal and I dare to say it is important for
Germany as well," Gaspar said in a joint news conference with
German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble.
After nearly 12 hours of talks through the night during
which numerous options were discussed, euro zone finance
ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European
Central Bank failed to reach a consensus needed for the
disbursing of emergency aid to Athens.
Speaking after a conference in Germany's finance ministry,
Schaeuble showered Portugal with praise for its reform
efforts, calling it a "great example for Europe", and said he
believed a majority of Portuguese people would back the painful
measures.