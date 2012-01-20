LISBON Jan 20 Portugal clinched a deal on
ambitious labour market reforms this week and carried out its
biggest debt sale since seeking a 78-billion-euro bailout, but
the challenges for the second-most risky country in the euro
zone may be shifting up a gear.
Undermining the glow of Lisbon's achievements is the rapidly
rising market concern that Portugal is the next potential
candidate to default in the euro zone after Greece -- a point
that is fast becoming clear as Athens approaches the end of its
debt restructuring talks.
"Portugal is obviously the next in the line of fire," said
Michael Cirami, a portfolio manager at U.S. investment managers
Eaton Vance. "Portugal is unlikely to go unnoticed whether they
strike a deal or not (on Greek debt restructuring)."
The concerns were clearly borne out this week as Portugal's
bond yields rose virtually without interruption, to all-time
highs, despite the issuance of 2.5 billion euros of short-term
treasury bills on Wednesday at slightly lower yields.
The country's 10-year yields rose to almost 15 percent on
Thursday and hovered around 14.80 percent on Friday. Five-year
credit default swap prices implied the market
was pricing in a 66.8 percent chance of a Portuguese default.
The sharp rise in bond yields was partially triggered by
Standard & Poor's downgrades of European countries last week,
which left Portugal as the second euro zone country to be rated
"junk" by all the main rating agencies, along with Greece.
"Portugal was the only country really rattled by the
downgrade because it is seen as a much more complicated case,"
said Gilles Moec, senior European economist at Deutsche Bank.
"It combines the same high level of private sector
overindebtedness as Spain, high public sector debt similar to
Italy, plus the economic recession."
The key problem for Portugal, which was the third euro zone
country to seek a bailout after Greece and Ireland, is whether
it has enough time to restructure its economy to grow as it
enacts harsh austerity and faces the worst recession in decades.
This year will be the toughest of the three-year bailout as
deep spending cuts, including the elimination of two months of
pay for civil servants and across-the-board tax hikes, spark a 3
percent economic contraction after a 1.6 percent slump in 2011.
The government has pledged to cut the budget deficit to meet
the goals set by the bailout although it only met them in 2011
thanks to a one-off transfer of banks' pension funds to the
state.
Under the bailout, Portugal also has to introduce sweeping
reforms, including of the rigid labour market -- which it
reached agreement on this week with unions. Cutting the cost of
hiring and firing should boost competitiveness eventually.
TIME NEEDED FOR REFORMS TO PAY OFF
Filipe Silva, debt manager at Banco Carregosa, said that the
current record yield levels show the market perceives that
Portugal will have to restructure its debt in the long-term.
"Whether this is right or not, it's too early to say because
Portugal did not have enough time for the austerity measures to
produce the impact politicians are hoping for," said Silva,
adding much will depend on events at the European level.
"The most probable outcome is Portugal asking for longer
terms or more bailout money," he said. Under the current
bailout, Portugal has to return to the long-term bond market in
the second half of 2013, which many analysts see as at least
hard to achieve.
"In our view, the programme for Portugal should be extended
beyond 2013, for the good things from their fiscal consolidation
and structural reforms to have time to materialise," Moec said.
The government has repeatedly said there is no need to
renegotiate debt or extend the bailout.
When asked about the record yields during a parliament
debate on Friday, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho insisted
that Portugal's situation has "improved and not deteriorated,"
adding that bond markets are volatile due to lack of liquidity.
"The secondary bond market is not very liquid and as such
the turmoil shown in government bond yields is not very
significant these days, even though this is bad news," he said.
Elisabeth Afseth, fixed-income analyst at Investec Capital
Markets in London, said Portugal's problem relates to its high
level of debt, currently around 100 percent of gross domestic
product, combined with low growth.
"There are not a lot of countries that have managed over
time with that kind of debt," said Afseth. "Financial markets
won't give Portugal that time, the question is if Europe will
give it that time."