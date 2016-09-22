By Axel Bugge
| LISBON, Sept 22
LISBON, Sept 22 Portugal's EU/IMF bailout was
only a "qualified success", ensuring a return to international
bond markets but leaving high debts, weak banks and high
unemployment, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
The IMF's evaluation of Portugal's 78 billion euro ($88
billion) 2011-2014 bailout, to which the Fund contributed a
third, found that fiscal consolidation fell short of
expectations and debt levels were not stabilised as hoped.
"The program was a qualified success," it said, pointing to
the fact that in containing the debt crisis it restored
Portugal's debt market access and avoided a banking crisis.
"But Portugal was left with unfinished business. Public and
private debt remain high; banks still have balance sheet
weaknesses; the unemployment rate remains in double digits; and
the competitiveness gap has only partly been closed," it said.
Portugal's bailout came at the height of Europe's debt
crisis - after Greece and Ireland were forced to seek emergency
funding packages - and was intended to restore confidence,
return the country to growth and reduce its large debt burden.
The IMF said the bailout "fell short of achieving all its
goals" because the impact of the country's three-year recession
was underestimated and fiscal adjustment was less than planned,
partly to compensate for lower growth.
When Lisbon exited the programme in 2014 many European
officials held the country up as a success story in reforming
its economy and returning to growth, even though recovery has so
far been modest.
The IMF said separately on Thursday that a review of the
country, concluded on Sept. 16, found the economy was "losing
momentum". It said growth had slowed due to weaker exports and
sluggish investment, which is being held back by "uncertainty,
high levels of corporate debt, and still-pronounced structural
bottlenecks."
Growth is seen at 1 percent this year and 1.1 percent in
2017, after 1.5 percent last year, the IMF said.
The bailout programme had envisaged that Portugal's public
debt would peak at 115 percent of GDP in 2013, from 93 percent
in 2010, and then decline. Instead, debt reached 130 percent in
2014 and the IMF expects it to fall to 128.2 percent next year.
Fears that Portugal would default on its debts were a key
concern in financial markets during the debt crisis. But the
lenders agreed early in the crisis not to pursue a restructuring
of public debt, the IMF said.
There were concerns that a debt restructuring could have
created "substantial turmoil in European financial systems at a
time of great uncertainty," it said.
"More generally, differentiating Portugal's (and Ireland's)
problems from Greece's were seen as important for reducing the
tail risk of a breakup of the euro area," it said.
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)