BRUSSELS Nov 13 Standard and Poor's is comfortable with its decision to upgrade Portugal's rating, despite the current political uncertainty there, the credit rating agency's top European analyst said on Friday.

Portugal, one of the countries bailed out at the height of the euro zone debt crisis, has been rattled by the ousting this month of its centre right government by leftist parties who are urging an end to of years of euro zone/IMF-prescribed austerity.

S&P's move in September to lift Portugal to a BB+ stable sub-investment grade rating is broadly in line with Moody's and Fitch.

In contrast, smaller rival DBRS, which is due to review Lisbon's rating later on Friday, has it placed just inside investment grade - significant since this ensures Portugal qualifies for the ECB's quantitative easing (QE) programme.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference, Moritz Kraemer, EMEA head of sovereigns for S&P, said its BB+ rating for Portugal was low enough to absorb some volatility.

"We have a stable outlook," Kraemer said saying the upgrade reflected a general improvement in Portugal's economic fundamentals.

"Remember the Socialist party (in Portugal) is not Podemos, it is not Syriza," he said, referring to left-wing parties in Spain and Greece which have both opposed austerity.

"I would consider it an establishment party," he said.

"The policy continuity and visibility is a little bit more blurred now. But I would be very surprised if this was a U-turn and we would see a government that is behaving fundamentally differently." (Reporting by John Geddie, writing by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Richard Balmforth)