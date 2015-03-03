BRUSSELS, March 3 Euro zone producer prices fell
by more than expected in January, pulled down by plunging costs
of energy, data from the European Union's statistics office
Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries
using the euro fell 0.9 percent month-on-month in January for a
3.4 percent year-on-year fall. Economists polled by Reuters had
expected a 0.7 percent monthly and a 3.0 percent annual decline.
Factory gate prices fell by 1.0 percent month-on-month and
by 2.6 percent year-on-year in December
Producer prices are an indication of inflationary pressures
in the economy early in pipeline as the rise or fall of prices
at factory gates usually translates into higher or lower prices
for consumers, unless the change is absorbed by intermediaries.
The first estimate of euro zone consumer inflation in
February was a 0.3 percent year-on-year fall, data showed on
Monday.
The European Central Bank wants to keep inflation below, but
close to 2 percent over the medium term and plans to launch euro
zone government bond purchases this month to inject more money
into the economy to accelerate price growth.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)