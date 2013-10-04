* Producer prices flat m/m, fall 0.8 y/y
* No inflation pressures or risk of deflation in euro zone
* Low inflation warrants ultra-loose monetary policy
BRUSSELS, Oct 4 Euro zone producer prices defied
expectations of a small rise and were flat in August against
July, underlining the absence of inflationary pressures and
signaling the European Central Bank can keep its loose monetary
policy to help the recovery.
The EU's statistics office said on Friday that factory
prices in the 17 countries sharing the euro were flat on the
month following a downwardly revised 0.2 percent rise in July.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1 percent rise.
Producer prices fell 0.8 percent compared with the same
period last year, after being flat in July rising 0.2 percent in
June.
Producer price increases, unless absorbed by intermediaries
or retailers, are usually passed on to consumers, making the
indicator a good gauge of inflationary pressures early in the
pipeline.
The European Central Bank want to keep consumer inflation
below, but close to 2 percent. The bank expects inflation for
all of 2013 to be between 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent.
Consumer inflation was 1.1 percent year-on-year in September
and analysts expect it ease further in the coming
months.
Price pressures fell to their lowest in almost four years
even though the 9.5 trillion euro economy emerged from its
longest recession in the second quarter.
The ECB left its key interest rate at a record low of 0.5
percent on Wednesday and economists expect it will stay
unchanged for an extended period of time, although the bank has
signaled it was ready for a further loosening if the nascent
recovery would require such a move.
Energy price increases, often the key driver of the overall
index, slowed to 0.2 percent in August following a 0.6 percent
increase in July. Prices of capital and durable consumer goods,
such as cars and electronics, were flat in August from July.
Prices at factory gates in Germany, Spain and Portugal fell
by 0.1 percent on the month in August.
France, the bloc's second largest economy, saw a 0.3 percent
rise and Italy, the third biggest, reported a 0.2 percent
increase.