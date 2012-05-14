* Industrial production in March falls 0.3 pct m/m
* Output falls 9.0 pct in the Netherlands, biggest drop in
bloc
* Economists see Q1 GDP data showing recession in euro zone
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, May 14 Strong production in Germany
could not make up for a slump across the rest of the euro zone
in March with declining output at factories falling and
signalling an oncoming recession may not be as mild as
policymakers hope.
Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro
fell 0.3 percent in March from February, the EU's statistics
office Eurostat said on Monday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent
increase overall.
The figures stood in contrast with German data showing
output in the euro zone's largest economy up 1.3 percent for the
month, according to Eurostat, 2.8 percent when energy and
construction are included.
"With the debt crisis, rising unemployment and inflation
above 2 percent, household demand is weak and globally economic
conditions are sluggish, so that is making people very reluctant
to spend and invest," said Joost Beaumont, a senior economist at
ABN Amro in Amsterdam.
Eurostat says output fell 1.8 percent in Spain and in
France, the euro zone's second largest economy after Germany,
output was down 0.9 percent for the month.
The Netherlands saw a decline of 9 percent, but that was
after a huge jump in the previous month.
Many economists expect Eurostat to show on Tuesday that the
euro zone entered its second recession in just three years at
the end of March, with households suffering the effects of
austerity programmes aimed at cutting debt and deficits.
"Industrial production is a timely reminder that
first-quarter GDP will likely show a contraction," said Martin
van Vliet, an economist at ING. "With the fiscal squeeze
unlikely to ease soon and the debt crisis flaring up again, any
upturn in industrial activity later this year will likely be
modest."
European officials have repeatedly said the slump will be
mild, with a recovery in the second half of this year. But the
strong economic data seen in January has unexpectedly faded and
business surveys point to a deeper downturn, with the drag
coming from a debt-laden south, epitomised by Greece, Spain and
Italy.
"HIGH ALERT"
Economists polled by Reuters last week estimated the euro
zone economy shrank 0.2 percent in the first quarter, after
shrinking 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
"We suspect that a further slowdown in the service sector
meant that the wider economy contracted by around 0.2 percent
last quarter," said Ben May, an economist at Capital Economics
in London. "What's more, April's disappointing survey data for
both the industrial and service sectors suggest that the
recession may continue beyond the first quarter."
EU leaders will meet in Brussels on May 23 to try to map
out ways the euro zone and the wider European Union can return
to growth while still cutting debts and deficits, but economists
and investors say there is little room to manoeuvre.
"In addition to 'high alert and forceful' crisis management,
Europe still needs to articulate more clearly its longer-term
game plan," Erik Nielsen, Unicredit's global chief economist,
wrote in a note to clients on Sunday.
In terms of the March output data, economists said the
performance underlines the weak demand for goods such as
machinery and consumer products, as the currency area suffers
from the impact of a two-year debt crisis that has driven
unemployment to a record high.
On an annual basis, factory output sank 2.2 percent in
March, the fourth consecutive monthly slide, Eurostat said, and
only Germany, Slovenia and Slovakia were able to post growth.