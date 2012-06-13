(Adds economists' comments)
BRUSSELS, June 13 Euro zone industrial
production fell less than expected in April and March but the
shrinking output is still likely to translate into a quarterly
fall in the currency bloc's gross domestic product in
April-June.
Data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat
showed industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the
euro fell 0.8 percent month-on-month in April for a 2.3 percent
year-on-year fall.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1 percent
monthly drop and a 2.7 percent annual decline.
"Assuming that production is flat in May and June, which
looks like an optimistic assumption at this point, the
quarter-on-quarter change for the second quarter would be -0.6
percent," BNP Paribas economist Ken Wattret said.
"This compares to -0.4 percent in the first quarter,
suggestive of a modest quarter-on-quarter fall in GDP in the
second quarter following a flat outcome in the first."
Eurostat revised upwards its data for March, saying the
decline in the monthly production was 0.1 percent, rather than
0.3 percent, and the year-on-year fall was only 1.5 percent,
rather than the previously reported 2.2 percent.
TOUGH TIMES FOR MANUFACTURERS
Industrial production is a key component of gross domestic
product, which shrank 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the last
three months of 2011 and was unchanged in the first quarter.
Economists said times remained tough for industrial
concerns.
"It is evident that euro zone manufacturers are currently
finding life difficult amid very challenging conditions," said
Howard Archer at IHS Global Insight.
"Domestic demand is being handicapped by tighter fiscal
policy in many euro zone countries, still squeezed consumer
purchasing power, and rising unemployment."
Archer said manufacturers' problems were being made worse by
relatively muted global growth, which capped foreign demand for
euro zone goods.
"On top of this, heightened euro zone sovereign debt
problems focused on Greece and Spain are magnifying
manufacturers' difficulties by adding to uncertainty about the
outlook," Archer added.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)