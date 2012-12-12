BRUSSELS Dec 12 Output from euro zone factories
continued its steep fall in autumn this year, underscoring the
feeble domestic demand that risks prolonging the bloc's
recession.
Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro
fell 1.4 percent in October after falling 2.3 percent in
September, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on
Wednesday, much worse than the 0.2 percent growth expected by
economists in a Reuters poll.
Eurostat revised September's reading from an earlier figure
of a 2.5 percent fall in industrial production.
The disappointing production erases factories' surprising
resilience over the European summer, when industry posted two
months of moderate gains, supporting forecasts of a third
quarterly contraction in the euro zone's economy in
October-to-December period.
After three years of a debt crisis that has driven
unemployment to a record level and pushed governments to cut
spending, the economy is caught in a spiral where households are
not spending and companies are not selling, forced to cut staff
that further weakens consumption.
"Domestic demand will only turn around when uncertainty
among the companies about the fate of the euro has been
dispelled, prompting them to increase investment again," Ralph
Solveen, an economist at Commerzbank, wrote in a research note.
Germany, France and Italy, which make up two-thirds of the
euro zone's industrial production, all saw their factory output
contract for the second consecutive month in October, with
Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, falling the most.
At the euro zone level, only production of consumer goods
such as food and cosmetics rose in October, with all other
sectors falling. Output of cars, electronics and furniture fell
almost 4 percent.
Automakers Peugeot, Ford and General Motors
have announced a total of 16,500 job cuts over the past
two months in Europe, while other companies ranging from Spanish
airline Iberia to telecoms group Alcatel Lucent have
also said they will cut their workforce.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)