* Production falls 1.4 pct in Oct after 2.3 pct fall in Sept
* Business surveys point to possible recovery later in 2013
(Updates with economist comment, details)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Dec 12 Euro zone factory output
continued its steep fall in autumn this year, underscoring the
feeble domestic demand that risks prolonging the bloc's
recession.
Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro
fell 1.4 percent in October after falling sharply percent in
September, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on
Wednesday. That was much worse than the modest growth expected
by economists in a Reuters poll.
Factories had proved surprisingly resilient over the
European summer, posting two months of moderate gains, but the
new data supports forecasts of a third quarterly contraction in
the euro zone's economy in the October-to-December period.
After three years of a debt crisis that has driven
unemployment to a record level and pushed governments to slash
spending, the economy is caught in a spiral: households are not
spending and so companies are not selling, forcing them to cut
staff which then further weakens consumption.
"Domestic demand will only turn around when uncertainty
among the companies about the fate of the euro has been
dispelled, prompting them to increase investment again," Ralph
Solveen, an economist at Commerzbank, wrote in a research note.
Policymakers in the euro zone, which generates a fifth of
global output, are divided over the chances of an economic
recovery next year but the European Central Bank has downgraded
its forecasts for 2013 and expects any rebound to come in the
second half of next year.
The bloc's 9 trillion euro economy is likely to contract at
least 0.4 percent this year, marking its second recession since
2009 and contrasting with the United States and much of Asia and
Latin America, where growth is gradually returning.
The ECB held off from another cut in the cost of borrowing
at its Governing Council meeting last week, but could take its
interest rate to below the current 0.75 percent level in 2013,
as inflation falls towards its target.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/heg44s
For a TABLE:
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
LOW POINT?
Germany, France and Italy, which make up two-thirds of the
euro zone's industrial production, all saw their factory output
contract for the second consecutive month in October, with
Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, falling the most.
At the euro zone level, only production of consumer goods
such as food and cosmetics rose in October, with all other
sectors falling. Output of cars, electronics and furniture fell
almost 4 percent.
Automakers Peugeot, Ford and General Motors
have announced a total of 16,500 job cuts in Europe over
the past two months, while companies ranging from Spanish
airline Iberia to French telecoms equipment group Alcatel Lucent
have also said they will cut staff.
Investors and businesses are hoping the slump is reaching
its lowest point. Business surveys over the past few weeks show
euro zone manufacturing may be ready to rebound, with managers
reassured by the ECB's plan to buy the bonds of euro zone
countries in trouble, dramatically reducing the chances of a
collapse of the currency area.
"The figures published today are very bad, but the good news
is that the recession in Europe has probably hit the lowest
point and a recovery might start from the second quarter of 2013
onwards," said Peter Vanden Houte, an economist at ING.
Much uncertainty for businesses remains. The European Union
is struggling to agree on a banking union, the first step in a
new phase of integration meant to underpin the euro.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's decision to leave
office early also illustrates the fragile political situation in
the euro zone's third largest economy.
"A lot of things can still go horribly wrong," Vanden Houte
said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Rex Merrifield and
Catherine Evans)