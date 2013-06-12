* Output at factory gates up 0.4 pct m/m in April
* German industry output up for 3rd month in a row
* France rises again, but Italy down for 3rd month running
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, June 12 Industrial output from euro
zone factories defied market expectations of a month-on-month
decline and rose in April, data showed on Wednesday, but the
pace of expansion was slowed by a drop in production of energy
and durable consumer goods.
Industrial production in the 17 countries using the single
currency rose by 0.4 percent on the month, after a nearly
two-year high jump of 0.9 percent in March, the data from the EU
statistics agency Eurostat showed.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent
fall.
The bloc's economy remains crippled by the impact of the
sovereign debt crisis as governments continue growth-slowing
fiscal consolidation, millions of Europeans are out of jobs and
small- and medium-sized companies are struggling to get credit.
"While April industrial production data are relatively
encouraging, the euro zone manufacturing sector is not yet out
of the woods," said Howard Archer, chief European economist at
IHS Global Insight.
"Indeed, conditions remain far from easy for euro zone
manufacturers."
The pace of the bloc's economic contraction slowed in the
three months to March, compared to the previous quarter, but
Europeans facing stressed labour markets remain reluctant to
spend, preventing a more dynamic rebound.
The European Central Bank (ECB) still expects a gradual
recovery later in the year, but sees downside risks.
The ECB left interest rates unchanged at record lows last
Thursday and slightly lowered its economic outlook for the euro
area this year, saying the economy would shrink 0.6 percent in
2013 but grow again by 1.1 percent next year.
Industrial production in April was influenced by a 1.5
percent drop in energy output month-on-month, the first decline
in four months, and a 2.7 percent fall in the production of
cars, electronics and other durable consumer goods.
Eurostat revised its industrial production figure for March
downward, to show a rise of 0.9 percent from 1.0 percent.
Compared to April a year ago, industrial production fell 0.6
percent after a revised 1.4 percent fall in March, the data
showed.
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, reported a 1.2 percent
monthly rise in April from the previous month, while second
placed France swung back to a rise, with 2.3 percent growth
month-on-month.
Italy showed a third consecutive monthly decline, sliding
0.3 percent.
Manufacturing from Germany, France, and Italy accounts for
two-thirds of the euro zone's output.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Rex Merrifield)