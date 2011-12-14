* Output at factories falls 0.1 pct in Oct. m/m, up 1.3 pct
y/y
* Some recovery in Germany; economic contraction could be
mild
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Dec 14 Industrial production in
the euro zone steadied in October after nosediving in September,
supporting forecasts that an oncoming recession will likely be
mild, although the improvement may prove temporary.
Output at factories across the 17-country single currency
area fell 0.1 percent in October from September, European Union
statistics agency Eurostat said, slightly below the expectations
of economists polled by Reuters, who saw industrial output
unchanged from the previous month.
"The euro zone economy is slowly but surely slipping into a
new recession," said Martin van Vliet, an economist at ING.
Euro zone GDP grew just 0.2 percent in the third quarter and
most economists expect it to contract in the fourth and also in
the first three months of next year, sending the bloc back into
recession after its two-year recovery from the worst global
financial crisis since the 1930s.
The euro zone's own crisis with government debt has scared
off investment and eaten into business confidence, particularly
since August when investors intensified their scrutiny of the
bloc's problems, dumping banking stocks and pushing up borrowing
costs for Italy and Spain to potentially unsustainable levels.
Fears that a euro-zone break up or a series of defaults
could unleash the kind of financial chaos that followed the
collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 are
also sickening the economy.
Europe's factories are feeling the worst of that stress,
while government spending cuts and job losses are depriving
companies of demand for goods and crushing exports.
The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate back to
a record low of 1 percent on Dec. 8 to try to boost the economy,
and economists expect further cuts early next year. But an EU
leaders' summit last week failed to reassure investors that the
euro zone is any closer to resolving the debt debacle.
That will continue to weigh on industry, said Marco Valli,
an economist at UniCredit. "We shouldn't expect any meaningful
recovery in industry in the coming months," he said, predicting
a 0.2 percent fall in overall euro zone GDP in the
October-to-December period.
NOT SO BAD?
Still, the euro zone's monthly contraction looked favourable
compared to the 2-percent slide in output in September, the
biggest fall since February 2009, when the economy was weakened
by the global financial crisis.
Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, surprised by posting a
0.8 percent increase in factory output, after tumbling 2.9
percent in the previous month.
That could provide some support for economists and
policymakers who say the euro zone's economy - which generates
about 16 percent of global gross domestic product - is slowing
down, but not heading for a plunge. Indeed, one survey showed
German analyst and investor sentiment rose unexpectedly this
month, ending a run of nine monthly declines.
France, the euro zone's other leading economy, saw its
industrial output unchanged after a 2.2-percent fall in
September.
Ireland reported a 6.6 percent monthly rise. "For now at
least, Ireland appears to be weathering the, slowdown rather
better than its neighbours," said Ben May at Capital Economics.
But Italy and Spain, where unemployment is the highest in
the euro zone at 20 percent of the working population,
registered falls of 0.9 percent and 1.1 percent in industrial
production in October, respectively. Output fell 0.7 percent in
the Netherlands.
The negative trend was also clear in Eurostat's reading of
industrial production on an annual basis.
Output rose 1.3 percent in the area in October, compared to
a 2.2 percent increase in September, and notched up its fourth
consecutive month of falls.