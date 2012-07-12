* Industrial prices rise 0.6 pct in May vs 1.1 pct fall in
April
* Germany, Italy gain but production in France falls 2.1 pct
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, July 12 Euro zone factories
unexpectedly stepped up production in May, but output fell in
France and the Netherlands in a further sign that the bloc's
sovereign debt crisis is also hurting its stronger economies.
Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro
rose 0.6 percent in May from April, the EU's statistics office
Eurostat said on Thursday, beating expectations of economists
polled by Reuters, who had forecast no growth in the month.
But Eurostat revised downward the reading for April to a 1.1
percent drop from a 0.8 percent decrease, the deepest fall so
far this year, highlighting the crushing effect that the 2-1/2
year debt crisis has had on consumer and corporate demand.
"May's increase does not alter our view that the sector will
continue to act as a drag on overall economic growth," said Ben
May, a economist at Capital Economics in London.
"With the weakening business surveys pointing to more rapid
rates of decline, we would not be surprised if production fell
again in June," he said, forecasting a contraction in second
quarter gross domestic product in the euro zone.
A fall in energy production in May for the euro zone as a
whole appeared to explain the modest reading as output rose for
capital goods, such as machinery to make other products.
Industrial output fell 2.1 percent in France in May, a drop
second only to Slovenia's 3.2 percent slide.
Production also fell in the Netherlands, where GDP is
expected to shrink 0.9 percent this year, according to the
European Commission and making it the worst performing economy
in the euro zone's wealthy, northern core.
"Modest annual declines in production in Germany, the
Netherlands and Finland suggest that all is not well in the core
countries," said Martin van Vliet at ING, adding that with no
growth in industrial output in June, the sector's performance
will likely knock at least a 0.1 percentage point off GDP.
FRENCH JOB LOSSES
Led by France, EU leaders agreed at a summit last month to
inject 120 billion euros ($145 billion) into the European
economy to counterbalance public sector layoffs and cuts in
spending to bring budget deficits down to sustainable levels.
But with the euro zone crisis also weakening business
confidence in China, the United States and other major
economies, that plan may not be enough, especially when only 60
billion euros will be available quickly.
In another attempt to revive the economy, the European
Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent
this month, making it cheaper for the euro zone's hard-pressed
households and firms to borrow.
The outlook is poor for France in particular, after French
carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen announced on Thursday
8,000 job cuts and the closure of an assembly plant as it
struggles with mounting losses.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, has shown the most
resilience to the debt crisis and the International Monetary
Fund expects it to grow 1 percent this year, better than the
stagnation most economists see for the euro zone as a whole.
But while German factories increased production by 1.5
percent in May, it was still not enough to compensate for a 2
percent fall in April. Italy painted a similar picture, rising
0.8 percent in May after also falling 2 percent in April.
"German exports should climb again in the coming months, as
we do not expect global demand to slump. That said, the German
upswing has lost momentum amid the crisis in the euro zone,"
Ulrike Rondorf, an economist at Commerzbank, wrote in a note to
clients last month on the German export outlook.
Ireland, which the euro zone is eager to hold up as a
success story after Dublin took a bailout in 2010, notched up
its third consecutive month of solid output gains, with
industrial production rising 1.4 percent.