* Industrial production down 0.3 pct in Nov from Oct
* Down 3.7 pct in Nov y/y, worse than forecast
* Economists, policymakers see modest recovery in 2013
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 Output at euro zone factories
fell for the third straight month in November and against
expectations of a rise, but the end of 2012 probably marked the
deepest point in the bloc's recession.
Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro
fell 0.3 percent in November from the previous month, continuing
its fall since the European summer, the EU's statistics office
Eurostat said on Monday.
Factory output, two-thirds of which is generated by Germany,
France and Italy, was also down almost 4 percent on an annual
basis in the month. Economists polled by Reuters expected a very
modest, 0.1 percent rise in November from October, and a 3.2
percent fall on an annual basis.
The euro zone's debt crisis has driven a vicious cycle of
falling business consumer morale and rising, record unemployment
that has sucked away demand for factory-made goods, ranging from
cars to food.
While the euro zone avoided a break-up last year, helped by
a European Central Bank announcement of a plan to buy government
bonds, households are suffering the most from the crisis.
Production of durable consumer goods such as televisions fell
nearly 8 percent in November compared to a year earlier.
But production of machinery to produce other goods, an
indicator of future business, rose 0.7 percent in November from
October, after two months of losses.
If production of those capital goods continues to increase,
that could support business surveys and the view of the ECB that
the euro zone will recover from recession in 2013 and that the
economy hit bottom in the fourth quarter of last year.
"The worst is behind us," David Mackie, an economist at JP
Morgan said in a research note. "We believe that the euro area
will exit recession in the first half of this year," he said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)