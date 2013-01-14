* Industrial production down 0.3 pct in Nov from Oct
* Down 3.7 pct in Nov y/y, worse than forecast
* Economists, policymakers see modest recovery in 2013
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 Output at euro zone factories
fell for the third straight month in November and against
expectations of a rise, but Monday's data included some evidence
to back hopes that the bloc's recession may now have bottomed.
Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro
fell 0.3 percent in November from the previous month, continuing
its fall since the European summer, the EU's statistics office
Eurostat said.
Factory output, two-thirds of which is generated by Germany,
France and Italy, was also down almost 4 percent on an annual
basis in the month, highlighting just how few cars, televisions
and other goods like fridges Europeans have been buying at a
time of record unemployment.
However, production of machinery used to make other goods,
an indicator of future business, rose 0.7 percent in November
from October, after two months of losses.
If production of those capital goods continues to increase,
that could support business surveys and the view of the ECB that
the euro zone will recover from recession in 2013 and that the
economy hit bottom in the fourth quarter of last year.
Economists polled by Reuters expected a very modest rise in
overall factory output in November from October, and a shallower
fall on an annual basis.
"The uncertainty, the risk of a euro zone break-up was a
major drag on businesses last year, but this year we are
beginning to see some stabilisation," said Ulrike Rondorf, an
economist at Commerzbank. "We expect a recovery, especially in
Germany, in the spring," she said.
The euro zone's debt and banking crisis has driven a vicious
cycle of falling business consumer morale, repossessed homes and
lengthening job queues that has sucked away demand for
factory-made goods. Companies from Ford to airline Iberia
have announced thousands of job cuts across the European
economy.
But a series of unprecedented steps, including a European
Central Bank plan to buy the bonds of governments facing sharply
rising borrowing costs, helped to calm a situation that
threatened the viability of the common currency.
While households are yet to feel any sense of a recovery
-production of durable consumer goods such as televisions fell
nearly 8 percent in November compared to a year earlier -
economists and policymakers see a turn in sentiment.
"The worst is behind us," David Mackie, an economist at JP
Morgan said in a research note. "We believe that the euro area
will exit recession in the first half of this year," he said.
Still, any recovery will likely be weak. The euro zone's
economy as a whole will grow just 0.1 percent this year, the
European Commission - the EU executive - forecasts. Large
national economies such as Italy and Spain will not emerge from
the downturn until 2014, according to the Commission.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield and
Stephen Nisbet)