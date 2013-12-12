* October output unexpectedly down 1.1 pct m/m, worst since
Sept 2012
* Slump led by falling production of energy, durable goods
* Germany's output drop deepens, Ireland down 11.6 pct m/m
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Dec 12 Euro zone industrial output
defied market expectations of a small month-on-month rise and
fell sharply in October, in a fresh warning about the fragility
of the bloc's economic recovery.
Industrial production in the 17 countries using the single
currency dropped 1.1 percent on the month, it's biggest monthly
decline since September last year, the data from the EU
statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 0.3 percent rise after
a revised 0.2 percent drop in September.
The economic rebound of the 9.5 trillion euro economy almost
came to a halt in the third quarter and the outlook remains
clouded because of record high unemployment, weak consumer and
business confidence.
The monthly fall was led by a 4.0 percent drop in the highly
volatile energy production, followed by a 2.4 percent decline in
production of durable goods, such as cars and electronics, and
capital goods production was down by 1.3 percent.
Compared with the same period last year, industrial output
in October rose 0.2 percent for a second month in a row.
In Germany, Europe's largest economy, industrial production
fell 1.2 percent month-on-month, biggest fall since July, while
output in the second biggest economy - France - dropped by 0.3
percent on a monthly for a second consecutive month.
Ireland, which is exiting an international financial
bailout, saw production plummeting 11.6 percent on the month,
the worst performance since September last year.