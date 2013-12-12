* October output unexpectedly down 1.1 pct m/m, worst since Sept 2012

* Slump led by falling production of energy, durable goods

* Germany's output drop deepens, Ireland down 11.6 pct m/m

By Martin Santa

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 Euro zone industrial output defied market expectations of a small month-on-month rise and fell sharply in October, in a fresh warning about the fragility of the bloc's economic recovery.

Industrial production in the 17 countries using the single currency dropped 1.1 percent on the month, it's biggest monthly decline since September last year, the data from the EU statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 0.3 percent rise after a revised 0.2 percent drop in September.

The economic rebound of the 9.5 trillion euro economy almost came to a halt in the third quarter and the outlook remains clouded because of record high unemployment, weak consumer and business confidence.

The monthly fall was led by a 4.0 percent drop in the highly volatile energy production, followed by a 2.4 percent decline in production of durable goods, such as cars and electronics, and capital goods production was down by 1.3 percent.

Compared with the same period last year, industrial output in October rose 0.2 percent for a second month in a row.

In Germany, Europe's largest economy, industrial production fell 1.2 percent month-on-month, biggest fall since July, while output in the second biggest economy - France - dropped by 0.3 percent on a monthly for a second consecutive month.

Ireland, which is exiting an international financial bailout, saw production plummeting 11.6 percent on the month, the worst performance since September last year.